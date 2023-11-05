Medulance bags contract to run health emergency services in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 5 (PTI) Emergency services provider Medulance on Sunday announced that it had bagged the contract to run the health emergency services in Meghalaya.

Equipped with 5G smart-connected ambulances, Medulance aims to reduce response and real-time patient monitoring while being shifted to hospitals in the challenging landscape, officials said here.

"Medulance's goal is to deploy a fleet of 5G smart connected ambulances and upgrading GPS-enabled ambulances to the entire state as soon as possible. This initiative will bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of emergency response and improve the chances of saving lives in Meghalaya. Right now, we envision making Meghalaya the first state to have 5G smart emergency response," Medulance Healthcare co-founder Pranav Bajaj said in a statement. PTI JOP MNB