Medulance bid to run health emergency services in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 5 (PTI) Medulance, an emergency services provider, on Sunday said it is one of the bidders for running health emergency services in Meghalaya.

Medulance aims to reduce response time while shifting patients to hospitals in the challenging landscape, officials said here.

"Our goal is to deploy a fleet of 5G smart connected ambulances in the state soon. The initiative will bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of emergency response and improve the chances of saving lives in the state," Medulance Healthcare co-founder Pranav Bajaj said in a statement.

According to a Medulance official, the company hopes that the right bidder is chosen on the basis of performance and credibility as there is no margin for error when it comes to saving lives. PTI JOP MNB