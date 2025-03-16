Meena meets Rajasthan DGP with family of cop killed in accident, demands special assistance

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday reached police chief UR Sahoo's residence with the family members of a policeman who died last year when escort vehicles in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's cavalcade met with an accident and demanded special assistance for the family.

He handed over a representation by Savita Kumari, the wife of assistant sub-inspector Surendra Singh, and said the family should be given a compensation of Rs 1.20 crore by relaxing norms under the Rajasthan Police Salary Package and compassionate appointment to one member.

Meena said officers had promised assistance to the family after the incident but it was not fulfilled.

He later told reporters that he raised these issues with Sahoo.

Singh was controlling traffic at an intersection on Jagatpura Road in Jaipur when two vehicles in Sharma's cavalcade collided with a private taxi on December 11.

He died on the spot. Later, the taxi driver also died. Four police personnel were injured in the accident.

Meena has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Sharma-led BJP government for some time.

He tendered his resignation from the Cabinet following last year's Lok Sabha elections, taking ownership of the BJP's poor performance in eastern Rajasthan.

His resignation is yet to be accepted.

Additionally, citing health reasons, Meena has not attended the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

He had earlier accused the state government of tapping his phones, an allegation refuted by the Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham in the House. PTI SDA SZM SZM