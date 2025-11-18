Meerut: 15 nabbed for firing guns to celebrate RLD politician's kin's release on bail

Meerut, Nov 18 (PTI) Fifteen people were arrested here for allegedly firing bullets in the air, and performing car stunts to celebrate the release of the brother and nephews of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) district president from jail, the police said on Tuesday. A procession was held for hailing Farooq, a brother of RLD district president Matloob, and Matloob's nephews, Aftab and Nadeem, who arrived in Kithor town late at night with a convoy after their bail. The police said the accused secured no permission from the administration for the procession. The politician's kin were released on bail on Monday in connection with a firing incident during the 2000 urban local bodies election. According to the police, their supporters fired bullets in the air and created an atmosphere of panic with firecrackers and vehicle noise. Inspector Arvind Kumar, on duty, tried to stop them, but the accused did not let up.

In 2000, during the election for nagar panchayat chairman, Farooq, Aftab, and Nadeem were booked for attacking the house of Shams Parvez, a relative of Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Shahid Manzoor.

Shams Parvez won that election. On March 21 this year, the court sentenced the three to six years' imprisonment. They were released on Monday from Meerut jail on bail granted by the high court Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said if the gunfire is established, the revellers would be booked under serious sections.