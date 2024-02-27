Meerut: 2 killed, 3 injured in a tyre factory explosion

Meerut (UP): Two employees of a tire factory in a village in the Incholi area were killed and three injured when a boiler exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Phitkari village around 5 am.

While Shankar (30) and Praveen (22) were killed, the three workers injured were rushed to a hospital nearby and are in stable condition, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

All five are residents of Kishorpura village in Incholi in Meerut district.

The factory recycles used tires, taking out oil and wires from them. Initial investigations showed the boiler exploded due to excessive pressure.

A further probe into the matter is underway, police said.