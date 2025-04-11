Meerut: BJP councillor among 3 arrested in municipal office firing case

Meerut (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a BJP councillor, have been arrested in connection with a firing incident that took place at the Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation) office in Surajkund here, police said on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, BJP councillor Ravindra Kumar and two others have been taken into custody in the case.

Following the attack, Alok Sharma, general secretary of the Municipal Employees' Union, and Vinesh Manothiya, president of the Sanitation Workers' Union, had announced a strike in protest.

However, the strike was called off later in the day after police informed about the arrests. Additional Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar said, "After learning that those involved in the incident have been arrested, the municipal employees decided to end the strike." Police said the incident took place on April 10, when complainant Avinash, a resident of Lawad under Inchauli police station in Meerut, was working at the municipal office with other officials and staff.

Around 15–20 individuals stormed the premises with sticks, sharp-edged weapons, and a pistol. Firing ensued, and Avinash sustained a bullet injury on his left leg, leading to chaos at the site.

An FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station under case number 79/2025, invoking sections 3(5), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 109, 115(2), 121(1), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the CLA Act and the Arms Act.

Acting on the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a special team arrested Ravindra Kumar from the spot. The other two accused - Akhil Dagar and Ankush Sharma alias Vineet - were later apprehended near Kila Road, close to the Military Farm, based on a tip-off.

Police recovered a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, a 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine, five live and five empty cartridges, and a deformed bullet from the accused.

Authorities added that all three accused have prior criminal records and are being presented before the court after legal proceedings. PTI COR KIS ZMN