Meerut court sentences man to 20-year imprisonment for raping minor

Meerut (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his neighbour's minor daughter in 2024, officials said on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, a resident of the Lisari Gate area lodged a complaint alleging that his neighbour, Zahid alias Gullu, had raped his 10-year-old daughter and threatened to kill the family if the incident was reported to the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on January 8, 2024, at Lisari Gate police station under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation was carried out by sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who later filed the charge sheet in the court.

After completion of the trial, Additional District Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Meerut Shivani Singh held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000, officials added. PTI COR CDN APL APL