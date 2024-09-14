Meerut district magistrate orders probe after claims of Hanuman temple being set up on 'mazar' site

Meerut (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) The Meerut district magistrate has formed a committee to probe into claims that a Hanuman temple was established on the site of a 'mazar' in the Kankarkheda area, police said on Saturday.

Police and administration officials took note of the matter after a video of the new temple became widely circulated on social media a few days ago.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena has formed a committee to investigate the site's history and determine whether it was a 'mazar (shrine)'.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tanda said, "There was no 'mazar' there, there was an empty room. To investigate what was there before, a 'mazar' or a temple, the district magistrate has handed over the investigation to the circle officer and the subdivisional magistrate." "A report has been sought from the investigation team within seven days. Further action will be taken after receiving the report," he added.

Some locals allegedly placed an idol of Lord Hanuman in a small room outside the Adarsh Colony locality of Kankarkheda and began its worship. A few residents claimed that the room was once a 'mazar', the police said.

The idol's installation and subsequent ceremonies sparked tensions in the area, they added.

After a video of the temple emerged, local authorities, including Circle Officer (Daurala) Suchita Singh, visited the site to investigate the matter. The police also reviewed footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. PTI COR CDN SZM