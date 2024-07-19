Meerut: ED attaches over Rs 3-cr worth assets of ex-VC of CCS University

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The ED on Friday said it has attached immovable properties of Rampal Singh, a former vice-chancellor of the Uttar Pradesh-based Chaudhary Charan Singh University, and his Trust as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2004 CPMT exam and some other charges.

To freeze the properties in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun and Bareilly districts, a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The total value of the immovable properties, a land and a building, is Rs 3.21 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the state vigilance bureau.

The bureau conducted an independent inquiry against Singh and submitted its report, based on which he was found guilty of various irregularities during 2003-2005, the ED claimed.

Singh and others have been charged with "irregularities" in the conduct of the 2004 CPMT (Combined Pre-Medical Test), appointment of daily wage workers in the university in Meerut and awarding affiliation to colleges in alleged violation of procedures and norms.

He in collusion with other senior executives of the CCS University "indulged in unlawful activities, violating several procedures and norms, causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 3.64 crore to the government and acquiring various properties during the offence period", the ED said.

The properties attached were acquired during or just after the offence period, it said.