Meerut farmers submit 12-point memorandum, ask CM to address sugarcane price, rural issues

Meerut, Nov 26 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday submitted a 12-point memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding measures to address issues faced by sugarcane growers.

The delegation to the district collectorate was led by the union’s district president, Anurag Chaudhary, while panchayat chairperson Jagbir Chaudhary was also present.

Farmers said that although the sugarcane support price has been raised by eight per cent, the 33.33 per cent hike in transportation charges has effectively reduced their realised price. They demanded a rollback of the increased transportation rate.

They also sought an increase in the price of rejected sugarcane varieties, stating that such rates were earlier increased by Rs 5-10 but kept unchanged this year.

Farmers demanded that small rural industries such as flour mills and oil crushers be included in the electricity department's one-time settlement scheme.

They also expressed concern that roads earlier built by the sugarcane department and transferred to the PWD remain incomplete, and sought full construction of these roads and timely funding for the irrigation department roads.

Referring to the suicide of a student in Budhana allegedly over unpaid school fees, they demanded fee relief for children in areas where sugar mills delay payments.

Farmers also sought timely sugarcane payment by all mills, a Rs 50 per quintal bonus due to lower production, and immediate transfer of the promised subsidy on cooperative loans.

They further demanded Ayushman cards for farmers and labourers in rural areas, reducing the mandatory family size, and lowering the age limit from 70 to 50 years.

They also asked for an Ayushman centre in Ward 41 of the municipal area and completion of the under-construction Ayurvedic hospital in Pilona.

Farmers warned that they would intensify the agitation if their demands were not addressed in time.