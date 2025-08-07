Meerut forest dept nabs 7 people, impose Rs 2.70 lakh fine for illegal tree cutting

Meerut(UP), Aug 6 (PTI) The Forest Department in Meerut has arrested seven people and imposed a penalty of Rs 2.70 lakh on them in connection with illegal tree felling in the Gujra village located under the Hastinapur range, officials said on Wednesday.

On August 5, the Forest Department received information that several trees had been illegally cut along a government drain in Gujra village, Divisional Forest Director Vandana said.

“Acting on the information, a team reached the spot, conducted an investigation, and recovered tree stumps hidden in soil and bushes," the officer said, adding that the investigation revealed remnants of 14 trees.

According to the Forest Department, the arrested individuals are Jaane Alam, Sher Mohammad, Bablu, Faraqat, Iqrar, Waris, and Vikas alias Chhotu.

While six of the accused are residents of Saundat village and identified as timber contractors, Vikas alias Chhotu is a resident of Gujra village and the owner of the orchard where the trees were cut, the department said.

The officials stated that legal action has been initiated against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Tree Protection Act, 1976, and the The Uttar Pradesh Transit of Timber and Other Forest Produce Rules, 1978. PTI COR CDN NB NB