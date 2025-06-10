Meerut man arrested for hiding identity to marry woman

Meerut, Jun 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly marrying a woman under false identity, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, after his true identity was revealed, the man allegedly assaulted the woman and pressured her to convert.

Lisadi Gate SHO Ashok Kumar said the accused has been identified as Mubsir (24), a resident of area under Lohia Nagar police station.

The woman lodged an FIR on June 7, alleging that Mubsir married her in a temple while concealing his identity. Later, when the woman discovered his real name and religion, he verbally abused and physically assaulted her, and demanded Rs 5 lakh while pressuring her to convert, he said.

The police said they have registered the case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

The SHO said the accused was arrested on Tuesday near Pilokhadi Bridge and further legal action is being taken in the matter.