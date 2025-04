Meerut, Apr 26 (PTI) Police in Meerut on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for hoisting the Palestine flag on a rented house, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Azam alias Aamir Khan is a tenant in Haji Bhura's house in Transformer Wali Gali, Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.

He said police took the flag down and booked Khan at Brahmapuri Police Station. PTI COR NAV VN VN