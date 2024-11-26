Meerut man beaten, urinated on camera last year, dies

Meerut (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly thrashed and urinated on by some people in Meerut last year, died on Tuesday after having a drinking session with his friends at a hotel, police said.

A video surfaced on social media last year where Ritik was seen being thrashed and urinated on by some people.

Circle Officer Navina Shukla said that there is no connection between Ritik's death and the incident that happened a year ago.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ritik, a resident of Ganganagar, had visited a hotel on Garh road with his fried Yuvraj, Shukla said.

Two more of their friends joined them, and they reportedly consumed alcohol in the hotel room, she said.

Around 1.30 am, Ritik began feeling uneasy and his friends took him to Ajay Hospital, from where he was referred to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said. The hotel's CCTV footage is being examined and the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death, she added.

Bhavnapur Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar told PTI that Ritik's family has not lodged any written complaint regarding the incident yet.

His father has also denied that the incident that happened with his son a year ago has any link with his death, Kumar said.

CCTV footage shows that Ritik was in an inebriated state and his friends were taking him to the hospital, the SHO said.

On November 13 last year, in the Jagriti Vihar area under Medical police station area some people allegedly beat Ritik, urinated on him and filmed the incident.

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim's father had lodged an FIR in the Medical police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

Following the complaint, four people, including the main accused was arrested in the matter and they were sent to jail. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ