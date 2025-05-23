Meerut man sends extortion letters demanding Rs 50 lakh from trader, arrested in 24 hours

Meerut, May 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested within 24 hours of allegedly sending threatening letters demanding Rs 50 lakh in extortion from a furniture trader in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, an official said on Friday.

According to a district police spokesperson, Fazlurrahman, a resident of Indira Chowk, filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station stating that he had received two letters through speed post. The letters demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him if he informed the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station, and an investigation was initiated. Acting on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a special team was formed under the supervision of the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and the Kotwali Circle Officer (CO).

During the probe, police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs. He was apprehended from Khatta Road, the official said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Naseer Ahmad (around 55 years old), a resident of Kabristan ke Paas, Bhumia ka Pul, under the Lisadi Gate police station in Meerut. Police said the accused is being presented before the court and further investigation is underway.