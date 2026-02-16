Meerut Metro to become India's fastest, to run at 120 kmph

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The upcoming Meerut Metro is set to become the fastest metro service in the country, with a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, significantly cutting travel time across the city, an official said on Monday.

The service will operate on a 21 km corridor between Meerut South and Modipuram with 12 stations, covering the entire stretch in around 30 minutes, including stoppages at all stations, he said.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Meerut Metro will run on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains, creating an integrated transport model that combines regional rapid transit with city metro services, the official said.

According to the official, the metro will feature modern stainless-steel trainsets with a lightweight design and a distinctive fluorescent green, blue and orange colour scheme.

The three-coach trains are energy-efficient, equipped with regenerative braking systems, and compatible with Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Train Operation technologies, he added.

Each fully air-conditioned train will have a capacity of more than 700 passengers, including 173 seated commuters, and will offer a mix of transverse and longitudinal cushioned seating. Luggage racks, USB charging ports and reserved seating for women, senior citizens and passengers with disabilities have also been provided, the official said.

He further said that safety and accessibility have been built into the system’s design, with CCTV surveillance across stations and trains, platform screen doors at all stations, and universal access features such as lifts, wheelchair spaces and dedicated areas for stretchers.

The Meerut Metro is expected to improve daily commuting, enhance connectivity and support economic and social activity in the city, the official said and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the metro services, making Meerut the fifth city in Uttar Pradesh to get a metro network.

Before the Meerut Metro, the highest operational speed on an Indian metro corridor was 110 kmph on the Delhi Airport Express Line.