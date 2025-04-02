Meerut Murder: Muskan and Sahil's judicial custody extended

Meerut, Apr 2 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of the murder of Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, for another 14 days.

"The two appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Akansha Mishra via video conferencing," Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.

The court appearance was the first time Sahil and Muskan found each other face to face since their arrest and subsequent placement in separate barracks at Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail. The jail administration has strictly prohibited any communication between them.

According to a prison source, Muskan broke down when she saw Sahil during the video conference.

"Following the hearing, Muskan was sent to the women's barrack (barrack number 12), and Sahil was taken back to the men's barrack (barrack number 18)," said Sharma.

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar, Brahmapuri. His wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, have confessed to stabbing him to death.

They dismembered his body, severing his head and hands, and hid them in a blue drum, filling it with cement to seal it.

The investigation has revealed that Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2023, and allegedly manipulated Sahil into the act by impersonating his deceased mother through a fake Snapchat account. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN