Meerut murder: Muskan, Sahil are not able to sleep properly, say jail officials

Meerut (UP): In judicial custody for allegedly murdering Saurabh Rajput, his wife and her lover are having a hard time adjusting to life in jail, with prison officials claiming that the duo were experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail here since last Wednesday after a court here sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

Jail sources said the duo have been showing signs of extreme distress. "Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source said.

While some speculate that this might be due to remorse, jail officials attribute it to drug withdrawal.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said, "Both Sahil and Muskan have been taking drugs for a long time. Due to this, they are having problems of restlessness and are not even able to sleep at night." Doctors have prescribed medication to manage their symptoms, and a dedicated team is monitoring their condition, he said. Police investigations have revealed that the two accused consumed drugs and alcohol regularly.

Notably, the two accused did not have any visitor since their incarceration, a source said.

Rajput was drugged and then stabbed to death allegedly by Muskan and Sahil on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Rajput's family by sending them messages from his phone.

The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which they were arrested.

Muskan and Rajput got married in 2016 against his family's wishes, following a relationship and they had a six-year-old daughter. Muskan and Sahil had known each other since school and reconnected via a WhatsApp group in 2019, police said.