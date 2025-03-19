Meerut murder: Wife, her lover sent to 14-day judicial custody, lawyers attack them after hearing

Meerut(UP), Mar 19 (PTI) The woman and her lover who are accused of killing her Merchant Navy officer husband in Meerut were attacked by a group of lawyers while the duo were being brought for a court hearing.

The chief judicial magistrate's court has sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody.

This comes a day after police said that Muskan (27) and Sahil (25) allegedly stabbed her husband to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement.

As police escorted the pair out of the chief judicial magistrate's court on Wednesday, a group of lawyers surrounded them and tried to hit them. Some lawyers grabbed Sahil's clothes in the melee as police tried to form a ring around the duo to protect them.

Police officers had to jostle with the lawyers while they took the accused to safety.

The victim, Saurabh Rajput (29) from Brahmpuri's Indra Nagar Phase 2, went missing on March 4, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, Muskan and Sahil were detained.

They confessed to stabbing Rajput, cutting up his body and hiding the remains in a drum filled with cement and sand, police said.

Earlier, SP City Ayush Vikram Singh, in a press conference, said Rajput's brother filed a complaint suspecting murder. He had accused Muskan and Sahil of having an affair in the complaint.

"The investigation revealed that Saurabh (Rajput), who worked in a bakery in London and returned home periodically, was murdered following his return on February 24," the SP said.

The SP said Muskan and Sahil, who had been in a relationship since 2019, planned the alleged murder. "On March 4, Muskan allegedly drugged Saurabh's food, leaving him unconscious. Sahil then joined her, and they stabbed Saurabh to death. They then dismembered his body in the bathroom, using a razor and knife," the SP said.

"The following day, they purchased a blue plastic drum, cement and sand, and concealed Saurabh's body parts within the drum, filling it with a cement and sand mixture. They then went on a trip to Shimla, returning on March 17," the SP added.

"Muskan had purchased medicine to drug her husband and the weapons to kill him. The dismemberment was done to attempt to stuff the body into a bag, but when that failed, it was kept in the drum. The duo sent the six-year-old daughter to her grandmother's house before the murder," the officer said.

The victim's body and alleged murder weapons were recovered from their residence.

Muskan and Rajput got married in 2016, following a relationship and they had a six-year-old daughter. Muskan and Sahil had known each other since school and reconnected via a WhatsApp group in 2019, police said.