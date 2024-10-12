Meerut police averts man's suicide attempt after emergency call

Meerut, Oct 12 (PTI) A distressed man who was going to hang himself due to family disputes was rescued by Meerut police, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Uplaheda village of Partapur area when Aditya had called the emergency helpline number '112', expressing his intention to kill himself, Assistant Superintendent of Police Antriksh Jain said.

Responding swiftly, a police team reached the spot and stopped the man from hanging by cutting the rope with a sickle, Jain said.

According to the police, Aditya had borrowed money from his brothers and under pressure from his family members to repay the debt.

This financial stress drove him to contemplate suicide, they said. PTI COR CDN OZ