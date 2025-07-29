Meerut Police on alert after drone sighting rumours; launches night patrols, awareness drive

Meerut (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district have stepped up vigilance following the reports of suspected drone sightings in rural areas during the night in recent days, officials said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada has issued strict instructions to all station in-charges and police officers to stay alert and take preventive measures.

According to a statement, all police stations have been directed to organise seminars with village heads, public representatives, and members of village security committees to address the rumours of drone sightings and identify the role of possible mischievous elements.

The administration has intensified night patrols, with police teams deployed in each station area from 11 pm to 3 am. Senior officers are also monitoring the situation on the ground, the statement said.

Police is also preparing a 'drone register' with details of people in possession of drones, including their name, address, mobile number, drone number, and technical specifications.

The police have appealed to the public not to circulate false information, images, or videos on social media and urged them to immediately report any suspicious activity or individuals.

Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours or attempting to disturb social harmony, officials added.