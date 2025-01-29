Meerut police vet documents of other states' residents

Meerut, Dec 10 (PTI) A special verification drive was conducted here on Wednesday to check the credentials of other states' residents living in the city, police said.

According to a press statement, the operation was carried out on the instructions of the senior superintendent of police and supervised by the superintendent of police (city).

The drive was conducted in the slum clusters of Khadouli and Bhola Road under Kankerkhera Police Station, where a large number of migrants from other states reside. Most of those verified were found to be natives of Assam, they said.

During the campaign, identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, of 123 individuals from 61 families were collected and sent for detailed verification, police said.

The scrutiny is aimed at identifying suspicious persons, anti-social elements, or those using forged identities.

Police said such verification exercises will be conducted regularly to ensure law and order in the city.