Meerut residents celebrate as PM Modi launches Namo Bharat, Metro services

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Excitement and curiosity marked Sunday evening in Meerut as residents gathered in large numbers to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services.

Families, students and office-goers queued up at Begumpul station, some clicking photographs while others were eager to be among the first to take a ride.

For many, the occasion was not merely about a new transport service, but also a sense of pride in seeing their city feature prominently on the country's rapid transit map.

"This is something we have been waiting for years," said Rakesh Kumar, a private-sector employee who travelled from Modipuram to Meerut South. He said the trains are clean, fast and comfortable, adding that daily travel to work would now be much easier and less tiring.

College student Neha Sharma said the new connectivity would open up more opportunities.

"Earlier, travelling towards Delhi or even within Meerut took a lot of time. With the metro and Namo Bharat, students like us can save hours every week," she said after completing her first ride.

Compared to buses and private transport, the Namo Bharat is not only faster but also helps save on daily travel expenses.

"For regular commuters like us, the reduced travel cost makes a real difference," said Poonam, a resident of Ghaziabad who uses the service for work-related travel.

The newly inaugurated services connect key stations across Meerut and link the city to the broader rapid rail network, including the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor. Residents said the improved frequency, modern coaches and shorter travel times are expected to transform the daily commute for thousands.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Namo Bharat services on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor have been extended on both ends. Services will now operate from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi up to Sarai Kale Khan, and from Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC said Namo Bharat trains will be available between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, covering stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

In addition, Meerut Metro services will also commence on the Meerut South–Modipuram section, operating through Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram stations.

Both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services on the extended sections have begun operations from 6 pm on Sunday, the NCRTC added.