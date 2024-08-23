Meerut: Schoolteacher suspended, arrested after allegations of misconduct with student

Meerut, Aug 23 (PTI) The headmaster of a government school in Meerut was suspended and arrested after allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" by a class 4 student, an official said on Friday.

Headmaster Jamal Kamil was also thrashed by the parents of the girl student after the complaint.

District Basic Education Officer Asha Chaudhary said, "The headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to a different school, pending further investigation." Chaudhary said Kamil had allegedly called several students to his office under the pretext of trimming their nails and ended up misbehaving with the girl.

Mawana Police Station In-charge Saurabh Singh said, "a case has been filed against Kamil, who has been arrested. An inquiry is underway in the matter."