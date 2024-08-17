Meerut South RRTS station to be opened for passenger operations from Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the Meerut South RRTS station will be opened for passenger operations from Sunday.

With this, 42-km of the 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System will be operational, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

"The Meerut South RRTS station will open for passenger operations from Sunday at 2 pm. With the addition of this eight-km section, a total of 42 km of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is now operational, including nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South in Meerut," it said.

Currently, 34 km of the RRTS corridor, from Sahibabad to Modinagar North, is operational.

The entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be operational by June 2025, officials said.