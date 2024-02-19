Meerut South-Shatabdi Nagar RRTS rail bridge installed

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The last viaduct (rail bridge) span between Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar Station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been installed, and with this, the entire 48-km-long viaduct from Sahibabad to Meerut is ready, officials said on Monday.

The length of the section is approximately 6 km, officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, or NCRTC, said.

The laying of the track and traction-related activities will commence soon.

The section has Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations which are taking shape at a rapid pace, officials said.

"The construction of technical equipment rooms has also been completed in these stations. Keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, entry-exit gates are being built on both sides of the road in these stations," the NCRTC said in a statement.

Recently, the RRTS corridor in Meerut also successfully crossed the Indian Railways line at Partapur Station at a height of about 20 metres.

The RRTS comes under the Namo Bharat project, which has been divided into four stages.

The 17 km-long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot comes under stage one, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023.

The 25 km section ahead of the priority section till Meerut South is stage two, under which the trial run of Namo Bharat trains are currently underway and will soon see commencement of train services.

Beyond Duhai in this section, there are Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South stations.

In stage three, the operation of Namo Bharat trains will start from Sahibabad towards Sarai Kale Khan stations in Delhi.

In this section, there will be Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, and Sarai Kale Khan stations, out of which the construction of Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations is in the final stage.

After the commencement of the operation of trains between Sahibabad and Meerut South, the RRTS operation is planned to begin from Sahibabad towards Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

In stage four, Namo Bharat services will be started from Meerut South towards Modi Puram Depot in Meerut.

In this section, beyond Meerut South station, there will be Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmpuri, Meerut Central (underground), Bhainsali (underground), Begumpul (underground), MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modi Puram and Modi Puram Depot stations.

The construction of the entire 82km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to become operational before the June 2025 deadline, according to officials. PTI ABU ABU VN VN