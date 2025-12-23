Meerut woman, brother held for blackmailing man, trying to extort money from him

Meerut (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Police arrested a woman and her brother here on Tuesday for holding a man captive in a flat and trying to extort money from him by threatening to circulate a video of him, police said.

The arrest was made as part of a campaign against criminals being carried out under the directions of the senior superintendent of police in Meerut, according to a statement.

Police said a case was registered on Monday following a complaint filed by the victim, Shanu, a resident of Hapur district.

According to Shanu's complaint, the woman, identified as Seema, called him to a location near Lohianagar market here and took him to a flat. After some time, Seema's brother Ankit and some other individuals arrived and allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from the victim, threatening to circulate a video of him.

Shanu alleged that they took Rs 4,000 from him and held him captive until the remaining amount could be arranged. He was rescued by people from the neighbourhood who arrived after hearing the commotion in the flat, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Seema and Ankit, residents of Palikheda village in Meerut, from Lohianagar tempo stand on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the two accused at Lohianagar police station under Sections 308(5) (extortion), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the BNS, police said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK