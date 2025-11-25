Meerut woman killed in celebratory firing at wedding, one held

Meerut (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a bullet fired during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Shyam Nagar 20-Foota Road on Monday night when Aksa, a resident of the locality, was watching the wedding procession of Suhail. As the baraat was passing, several youths allegedly opened fire in the air, they said.

During the firing, a bullet struck Aksa in the abdomen while she was standing on the terrace of her grandfather Yaseen's house. She was rushed to a private hospital on Baghpat Road, where she died during treatment, the police said.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information. CCTV footage showed that the firing was carried out by a youth, identified as Saqib.

He was arrested later that night and the weapon used in the incident was recovered from him, the officer said.

Other youths involved in the firing fled the spot, and efforts are underway to trace them, he added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Arshad, a case has been registered against the groom Suhail, his brother Saqib, their father Haji Shahnavaz, and 20-25 unidentified persons.

The police said the matter is being investigated with priority and further action is underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB