Meerut youth's murder caught on video, police probe on

Meerut (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Panic spread in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after a video surfaced on social media showing a young man being shot dead, with police saying on Friday that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

The purported video shows the assailants knocking the victim to the ground before firing multiple rounds at him.

According to the police, the body of the victim was recovered on Wednesday morning near a tubewell along a pathway in the forests of Narhada village under Lohiannagar police station limits. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Adil alias Rehan, a resident of Radhna Wali Gali in Lisari Gate police station area, who worked as a clothes seller, according to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Adil was called out of his home on Tuesday afternoon by two friends, Hamza and Jul Qamar, who took him along with them. It is suspected that the accused took him to the forest, rendered him unconscious and then shot him dead with his pistol, the police said.

Officials added that the motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI that the video had come to the police's notice and teams had been formed to identify the men seen in it.

"Investigation is being carried out on priority and the accused will be arrested soon," the officer added.