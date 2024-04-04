Meet held in Latur collectorate in connection with festivals, anniversaries in April

Latur, Apr 4 (PTI) A meeting was held in the Latur collectorate to ensure law and order in the region while celebrating upcoming festivals and birth anniversaries.

The meeting was attended by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, civic chief Babasaheb Manohare, among others, an official said.

"April will see celebrations pertaining to Ram Navami and Eid, as well as anniversaries of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule. The collector asked people to celebrate these festivals and anniversaries peacefully," the official added.

Munde said all steps have been taken to maintain law and order, while Manohare informed that roads will be repaired in time for processions marking the celebrations. PTI COR BNM