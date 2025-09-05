Meet held to review safety measures in chemical units in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) A high-level meeting to review pollution control and safety measures in chemical factories was held in Palghar district on Friday by collector Indu Rani Jakhar, an official said.

The meeting focused on safeguarding workers, ensuring emergency preparedness, and strengthening preventive mechanisms in industries dealing with hazardous and highly hazardous chemicals. It was attended by MLA Rajendra Gavit, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagde as well as industrialists, and representatives of chemical factories, he said.

Senior officials from the Industrial Safety and Health Department and the deputy commissioner of Labour, were also present.

"Safety of workers and responsibility of industries must go hand in hand with industrial development. Regular training programmes, workshops and mock drills should be made compulsory for workers to ensure they are equipped to handle emergencies like chemical leaks, fires or explosions," Jakhar said.

Industrial representatives present at the meeting assured the district administration they would strictly implement safety and pollution control measures in their respective units.