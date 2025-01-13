Meet on sex workers’ rights call for equality, inclusion

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Sex workers’ movements must be recognised as an integral part of feminist campaigns, participants at a Collaborative Strategy Meeting on Labour Rights for Indian sex workers have concurred.

Domestic and foreign experts from legal, academic, and allied sectors took part in the meeting organised by Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC) to address the urgent need for labour rights and dignity for sex workers in the country.

DMSC is a forum, set up and managed by sex workers and children with the objective of collective strength among the sex worker community and other marginalised groups.

Highlighting the importance of adopting liberal values about communities like health workers, Prof Paromita Chakravarti emphasized the need for recognising sex workers’ movement as an integral part of feminist movements.

The professor of English at Jadavpur University also called for “equality and inclusion of them at every level”.

DMSC Secretary Bishakha Laskar said, “This meeting amplifies the voices of sex workers, urging recognition of their labour rights and dignity through legal and social reforms.” Participants agreed that united efforts across organizations and movements, alongside appeals to state and central governments, are vital to achieving meaningful change, she said.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Anand Grover said regulatory frameworks that secure labour rights, benefits, and safety must come first.

“Decriminalization can follow to comprehensively uphold sex workers’ rights,” he said.

Drawing parallels, Professor of Law and Social Justice at Kings College of London, Prabha Kotiswaran said, “With lakhs of sex workers, India faces challenges distinct from Belgium, which has only 3,000 sex workers. However, Belgium’s positive public sentiment and progressive labour rights serve as valuable lessons.” “Participants reached a consensus that decriminalizing voluntary sex work, alongside addressing trafficking, is essential. They stressed collaborative efforts to advocate for labour rights, healthcare, pensions, maternity benefits, and safety measures,” Laskar said.

In his speech at the meeting on Sunday, advocate Kallol Bose commended the resilience of sex workers, stating, “Their struggles have shaped them into determined fighters for dignity and rights.” PTI SUS NN