Meet Sumita Misra, the new Home Secretary of Haryana in Saini 2.0 govt

New Delhi: Sumita Misra, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, formally took charge as the new Home Secretary of Haryana.

Advertisment

Hailing from Lucknow, she possesses a deep reservoir of experience and a distinguished record in administrative work.

Misra, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has held key positions in the central government and various state governments.

Her appointment as Haryana's Home Secretary is expected to bring significant expertise and fresh perspectives to the state's internal security apparatus.

Advertisment

Known for her strong leadership skills and administrative acumen, Misra is expected to play a crucial role in addressing various law and order challenges in Haryana. Her expertise in policy formulation and implementation will be instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of the state's citizens.

Misra took to X to share her vision for the state as its new Home Secretary.

“This responsibility will give me the opportunity to ensure the safety of the people of the state. As Home Secretary, apart from ensuring the safety of the common citizens of the state, I will also pay special attention to the safety of women and children,” she wrote.

Advertisment

हरियाणा गृह सचिव के रूप में कल मैंने नया दायित्व ग्रहण किया। यह जिम्मेदारी मुझे प्रदेशवासियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का अवसर देगी । बतौर गृह सचिव मैं प्रदेश के आम नागरिक की सुरक्षा के अलावा विशेष रूप से महिलाओं और बच्चों की सुरक्षा के प्रति भी विशेष ध्यान दूँगी। माननीय… pic.twitter.com/DKEwy1exRA — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) December 3, 2024

As Home Secretary, Misra will be responsible for overseeing a range of critical functions, including maintaining law and order across the state, enhancing efficiency and accountability in the police department, and addressing growing cyber threats in the state.

Misra's experience and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the state's overall development and progress.