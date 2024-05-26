Meet the braveheart who rescued 12 children from the fire at a hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

New Delhi: Jyot Jeet, an activist and BJP state spokesperson tweeted videos of rescue operation at childcare hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

Jyot Jeet said he evacuated 12 newborn babies, six of them could not be saved.

Delhi के Vivek Vihar में बच्चों के Hospital में Oxygen Cylinder Phatne से 4 Dham. ake हुए। 12 बच्चों को आ. ग मे कूदकर बाहर निकाल लिया और Hospital ले गया। 6 को बचा पाया लेकिन बाक़ी 6 नहीं बच पाये 😞 pic.twitter.com/yI0BbdmaMU — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) May 25, 2024

However, seventh newborn lost life later on Sunday morning.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to another hospital.

While six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment, the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.