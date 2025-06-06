Meet to promote education in Indian languages held in Indore; Dharmendra Pradhan attends

Indore, Jun 6 (PTI) A meeting of the Parliament's consultative committee on 'Promotion of Education in Bharatiya Bhasha in Schools and Higher Education' was held on Friday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh under the chairmanship of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The discussions focused on promoting education through Indian languages in schools and higher education institutions, an official said.

The meeting of the consultative committee attached to the Union Ministry of Education was also attended by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, he added.

"The meeting discussed promoting education through the use of Indian languages. The suggestions included creating classrooms using modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) where children knowing different languages could study together," Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education Department, Union government, told PTI.

"Medical education is also being imparted in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh and one or two other states. Similarly, the Bar Council of India has also started law courses in Hindi. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved engineering education in local languages for about 40 higher education institutions in the country," Joshi added. PTI HWP LAL BNM