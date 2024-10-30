Meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi ‘very important’: envoy

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Ambassador of China to India Xu Feihong on Wednesday called the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan in Russia 'very important'.

The diplomat qualified the talks, the first formal one between the two leaders in the past five years, had reached an important understanding and set guidelines for further development of relations between the two neighbours.

Speaking at a session organised by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the Chinese diplomat said both the leaders reached important common understandings on improving and developing Indo-China relations and set the course to steer bilateral ties back on the path of steady development.

The meeting between Modi and Xi was held in Russia's Kazan on October 23.

Responding to a question on the completed Indo-China border disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Ambassador said, “I hope that under the guidance of this consensus, relations will be moving forward smoothly in the future and not be restricted and interrupted by specific disagreements between the two sides. The most important thing is how to handle the differences.” Referring to the resumption of direct flights between China and India, he said, "As an ambassador, I am looking forward to this as it saves time. I am also looking forward to smooth cooperation not only in politics but also in business." PTI DC SMY NN