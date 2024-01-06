Meeting of BJP morchas discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A meeting of top office bearers of the BJP's morchas was held on Saturday to review implementation of the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Held at the BJP headquarters, the meeting was presided over by party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

Sources said the meeting discussed the party's preparations and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It also reviewed the status of implementation of the responsibilities given to each of the seven morchas of the BJP in view of the upcoming general elections.

Top office bearers of all seven morchas of the BJP were present at the meeting besides BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Radhamohan Das Agrawal, Dushyan Gautam and V Satish.