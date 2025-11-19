Meeting of NSAs of Colombo Security Conclave to be held in Delhi on Nov 20

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The seventh meeting of the National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in Delhi on November 20, during which participants will discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region.

NSA Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from Member States, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, and Malaysia has been invited as a Guest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The CSC was formed to promote closer cooperation between Member States on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnership for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region.

"In keeping with this vision and objective, the 7th Meeting of the NSAs will be an opportunity for the participants to review the activities under the different pillars of cooperation, namely, maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating transnational organised crime; cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and discuss the Roadmap and Action Plan for 2026," the MEA said.

The sixth meeting of the NSAs of CSC was held in December 2023 in Mauritius, and Member States met again during the Signing Ceremony for the Founding Documents of CSC in Sri Lanka in August 2024.

The Deputy National Security Advisers (DNSAs) of CSC countries have also been meeting at regular intervals. The last meeting of DNSAs was held in virtual format in July 2024, it said in a statement. PTI KND AMJ AMJ