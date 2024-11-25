Meeting of 'Singh Sahiban' on Dec 2, Sukhbir Badal and 2007-17 Akali cabinet summoned

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The Akal Takht Jathedar on Monday called a meeting of the five 'Singh Sahiban' (Sikh clergy) on December 2 to discuss matters related to the Shiromani Akali Dal, and has issued a summons to former party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also summoned the entire Akali Dal Cabinet during 2007 to 2017, the SAD's core committee and the 2015 internal committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on December 2.

The Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs also asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami to remain present on that day.

The development came days after Badal had urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to convene a meeting of the Sikh clergy to pronounce 'tankhah' (religious punishment) to him, citing that more than two and half months had passed since he had been declared 'tankhaiya' -- guilty of religious misconduct.

The Jathedar, on August 30, had declared Sukhbir 'tankhaiya' for the "mistakes" committed by his party and the party's government from 2007 to 2017.

However, the Jathedar was yet to pronounce 'tankhah' for Badal.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema Monday asked party leaders not to make any comment regarding the issue which is under the consideration of the Akal Takht.

"Keeping in view the respect, honour and dignity of supreme temporal authority of Sikhs, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the SAD appealed to all the party leaders, workers, spokesmen and social media activists of IT cell not to comment or issue any statement regarding the issue under kind consideration of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib.

"Party spokespersons should also avoid discussions on the issue in the media. In addition all other instructions given by the Takhat Sahib should be strictly followed in letter & spirit by every one," Cheema said in a post on X.

After Badal was declared 'tankhaiya', he had appeared before the Akal Takht and had sought an apology for the "mistakes" committed by his party and the party's government during 2007 to 2017.

Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' after rebel party leaders including Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur and other leaders had appeared before the Akal Takht on July 1 and had sought forgiveness for four "mistakes" during the SAD between 2007 and 2017, including failure to punish those responsible for 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.

On November 16, Badal resigned from the post of SAD president, paving the way for the election of the new party chief.

The SAD did not contest the November 20 bypolls to four assembly segments as Badal failed to get any temporary relief from the Akal Takht.

After Badal was declared 'tankhaiya', he kept himself away from political and social engagements.

The 103-year-old political outfit SAD has been facing the worst rebellion in its history with a section of party leaders revolting against Badal, demanding that he step down as party chief following the SAD's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. PTI CHS SKY SKY