Meeting of urban development ministers of South India in Bengaluru on Oct 30: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that Union Urban Development Minister Manoharlal Khattar has agreed to hold the meeting of Urban development ministers of South Indian states in Benglauru on October 30.

While speaking to reporters, he also said that a memorandum on Bengaluru development will be submitted to Khattar during the meeting.

"We have already submitted our appeals to Union ministers and the PM several times in the past," Shivakumar said while responding to a question about whether they would put pressure on funds for Bengaluru development.

Giving out details of areas that may be included in the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority), he said, "I have inspected areas which are likely to be added to GBA in the future. I have called for a meeting of officials to discuss this on Friday. A Committee under the leadership of B S Patil is preparing a report on this." Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said that the government will hold meetings with IT-BT companies after winding up the "Walk with Bengaluru" programme this weekend.

"We will hold the company meetings in K R Pura and Mahadevapura constituencies. There are about 25 lakh people on the periphery of GBA currently and we will need to include them to GBA. We will need to ensure adequate developmental works in these areas. I visited these areas as I wanted to get a first-hand idea," he added.

When asked about the deadline for pothole filling approaching, he said, "The officials have been given responsibilities and they are doing their job. In some places, we are asphalting the entire stretches of roads. Rains are affecting the schedule." PTI AMP ADB