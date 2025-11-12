'Meeting on wheels' held to review Nagar Kirtan route; Anandpur Sahib begins White City project

Hoshiarpur, Nov 12 (PTI) In an initiative to ensure smooth preparations for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Hoshiarpur district administration on Wednesday conducted a 'meeting on wheels' to review the 'Nagar Kirtan' route while travelling by bus from Mukerian to Hoshiarpur.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik jointly led the civil and police teams that inspected the route and assessed arrangements related to security, sanitation, lighting, drinking water, power supply and 'langar' (community kitchen) facilities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amarbeer Kaur Bhullar, Assistant Commissioner Oishee Mandal and other officers accompanied them.

The officials discussed real-time issues and solutions on the spot, making the 'meeting on wheels' a model of teamwork and proactive governance.

Jain said the historic 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession), which will start from Srinagar on November 19, will enter Hoshiarpur via Pathankot on November 21.

It will pass through Mukerian and Dasuya before halting overnight at Gurdwara Rampur Khera.

On November 22, the procession will proceed via Bhunga and Hariana to Hoshiarpur city, where the administration will present a guard of honour.

The 'Nagar Kirtan' will then move through Chabbewal, Mahilpur, Saila Khurd and Garhshankar towards Sri Anandpur Sahib.

She said all departments have been directed to maintain top standards of cleanliness, illumination, traffic regulation and safety along the route. Meetings with 'langar' committees and local bodies are being held to fine-tune arrangements and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

SSP Malik said the police department has chalked out a comprehensive traffic and security plan for the 'Nagar Kirtan'.

Adequate police deployment and surveillance will be ensured at all sensitive points. He added that the 'meeting on wheels' reflects the strong coordination between the civil and police administration to celebrate the historic occasion with devotion, discipline and grandeur.

A 'White City' project has also been kicked off in Sri Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib with grandeur.

After performing 'Ardas' (prayer) by Baba Satnam Singh of Kar Sewa wale, Qila Anandgarh Sahib, Punjab Education Minister and MLA from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Harjot Singh Bains, started the project with a paintbrush, beginning from the local bus stand to paint the entire city white, according to an official release.

Highlighting the overwhelming community support, the minister shared that philanthropic individuals have contributed over 20,000 litres of white paint for the initial phase.

He emphasised that this initiative is a powerful testament to the spirit of inclusiveness and collective efforts.

He said, "We will cover every street and every neighbourhood for the next five to seven days, ensuring that the transformative touch of white paint makes the city spotless." PTI COR CHS HIG HIG