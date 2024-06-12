Meeting promises under ‘Modi ki guarantee’ priority of Odisha ministers

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) After taking oath in Odisha’s first BJP government on Wednesday, a number of ministers in the Mohan Charan Majhi government said that fulfilling promises under the ‘Modi ki guarantee’ will get priority.

The party’s elections manifesto, titled "Modi Ka Guarantee for Odisha 2024”, promised, among others, to ensure procurement of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, create 3.5 lakh jobs in five years and refund money lost by people who invested in chit fund companies.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said, “We will work as a team to meet the promises made under Modi ki guarantees." She was echoed by cabinet minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“We will start work from today to meet the promises made to the people of Odisha; the promises which were presented to the people of Odisha in the name of 'Modi Guarantee," said Harichandan, who is also the son of Chhattisgarh Governor BB Harichandan.

Sampad Chandra Swain, a minister of state, also said that the BJP was able to form the government in Odisha due to blessings of Lord Jagannath, support of 4.5 crore people and Modi ki Guarantee.

Cabinet minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that the people wanted a BJP government as there was a gap between the people and the administration under BJD.

“Our aim is to bridge that gap,” he said.

His cabinet colleague Nityananda Gond said, "We will work for the development of people in the state. We will work for the development of Odisha, especially the poor." Ministers of state Suryabanshi Suraj and Gokulananda Mallik said they will work towards the development of Odisha.

Appointed as a Cabinet minister, advocate Suresh Pujari said, “We have got an opportunity to serve the people.” PTI AAM AAM NN