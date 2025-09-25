Meeting to be held in 15 days to resolve issues of 'mathadi' workers: Fadnavis

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he would convene a meeting within 15 days to resolve issues being faced by 'mathadi' (headload) workers in the state, including those connected to housing and welfare benefits.

He was speaking at an event held here to mark the 92nd birth anniversary of late Annasaheb Patil, widely regarded as the pioneer of the movement for welfare of 'mathadi' workers.

Incidentally, the event saw some people protesting with placards and raising slogans, but Fadnavis managed to tide over the situation by asking police present there to show restraint claiming "all the demonstrators are our own people". The remark drew applause from the gathering.

"A special meeting will be convened in 15 days to resolve issues faced by mathadi workers. We will discuss and resolve concerns related to housing costs for Mathadis in CIDCO as well as the long-pending Wadala issue," the CM said while asserting that his government has taken various welfare measures for the 'mathadi' workers and the Maratha community.

Fadnavis also hailed Annasaheb Patil and said "he was the first leader who gave his life for the sake of the Marathas".

The movement he started for the welfare of 'mathadis' and Marathas should continue without interruption, Fadnavis asserted.