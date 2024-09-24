Meeting to discuss resumption of tourism activity in Sikkim's Mangan district

Gangtok, Sep 24 (PTI) With road networks restored in Sikkim's Mangan district, representatives of various stakeholders will discuss with officials on Wednesday on reopening of tourism activities.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain will meet representatives of various stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of tourism activities in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Tourism activities in Mangan district were suspended in June this year following heavy rains for days which destroyed the road network in the district.

On Monday Jain and local officials held a meeting with 'Pipons' and 'Dzumsa' members in Lachen to discuss the reopening of tourism activities in Lachen and the issue related to road infrastructure in the picturesque town.

The collector briefed the local leaders about the restoration of the road network in the district under the Bharatmala project to improve road infrastructure in the region.

The 'Pipon' is an elected headman of a self-government system who chairs the community meeting where all disputes are settled in a democratic manner.

The term Dzumsa is a council of villagers assigned the task to administer the village community in Mangan district. PTI KDK RG