Meeting to plan Janmashtami celebration in Mathura cancelled due to UP minister's indisposition

Mathura (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A meeting to plan a grand Janmashtami celebration in Lord Krishna's birthplace Mathura and which was to be chaired by UP Minister of Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Thursday was called off by the minister over his health issues.

According to the district officials, the meeting was scheduled to be held at 3 pm in the auditorium of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikash Parishad.

A press statement issued by the minister's office said "all programmes of the minister have been cancelled by him over unforeseen (health-related) reasons".

Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated in a grand manner at Krishna Janmabhoomi, the birth place of Lord Krishna. People from various parts of the country and abroad take part in the festivities of Lord Krishna's birth on the day.

Janmashtami will be celebrated over three days in the last week of August this year. PTI CDN SNS KSS KSS