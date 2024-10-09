Meeting underway between Bengal govt, agitating junior docs to resolve RG Kar impasse

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) A meeting between the West Bengal government and agitating junior doctors to resolve the RG Kar impasse is underway at the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, an official said. The meeting at ‘Swasthya Bhavan’, which was scheduled to start at 7.45 pm, commenced around 9.55 pm, he said.

Earlier in the evening, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had sent an email to the medics, inviting a delegation of “8-10 members” for a meeting to resolve the deadlock.

The doctors are on a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim.

However, over 20 junior doctors turned up for the meeting, where DG Rajeev Kumar and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty were also present, sources said.

Debasish Halder, a member of the Junior Doctors' Forum, had said they would "stick to our 10 demands, including removal of the health secretary" during the meeting.

The protesting doctors emphasised that securing justice for the deceased woman medic remains their foremost priority.

They also called for the immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, besides the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at workplaces.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. She was allegedly raped and murdered. PTI SCH RBT