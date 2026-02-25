Meeting with PM very positive: Manipur deputy CM

Imphal, Feb 25 (PTI) After a five-day visit to the national capital, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho on Wednesday termed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "very positive", saying the interaction was encouraging for the state.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, accompanied by Deputy CMs Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, met several leaders in the national capital on Monday, including Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The three leaders had left Imphal on February 21 and returned after holding meetings in New Delhi.

"The meeting with the prime minister was very positive. He was very happy to meet us," Dikho told reporters after arriving in Imphal.

On the Budget session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, he said, "It is likely be held in the second week of March." This was the first meeting of the chief minister and his two deputies with the prime minister after assuming the charge of the northeastern state on February 4.

"CM of Manipur, Shri @YKhemchandSingh, alongwith Deputy CMs, Smt. @KipgenNemcha, Shri Losii Dikho met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO wrote on X.

The chief minister briefed Modi on the steps taken up by the new state government to bring peace and harmony in the state, a Manipur government release said, adding that he also urged the prime minister to take special care of women's empowerment in both the hills and the valley. PTI COR MNB