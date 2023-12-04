Meetings held during India's G20 presidency put country on global tourist map: Union minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) During India's G20 presidency, more than 200 meetings were held at 60 locations across the country, attracting global attention and putting the country on the global tourist map, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Reddy said the meetings fostered global collaboration between governments, private sector and other stakeholders to provide memorable experiences for the G20 delegates visiting India.

Infrastructure was upgraded at the host cities and various initiatives were taken up for building the capacity of stakeholders for a successful conduct of the events.

Various heritage monuments in and around the host cities were also spruced up for excursion by the G20 delegates and providing them with an opportunity to witness India's rich natural and cultural heritage, Reddy said.

The minister was replying to a question on whether the Centre has made any assessment of the impact of the recent G20 Summit on the country's tourism sector. PTI PLB RC