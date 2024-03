Latur, Mar 29 (PTI) Meetings with parents were held in 307 schools in Latur by district authorities to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls, an official said on Friday.

In the meeting held by assistant returning officer Rohini Narhe Virole, parents were told about the importance of voting, he said.

"It is an initiative of Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. We hope it will increase the voting percentage on May 7," the official added. PTI COR BNM