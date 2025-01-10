Meetings on roads: CPI(M) to take legal recourse; CPI to abide by Kerala HC order

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) A day after the Kerala High Court initiated contempt proceedings against some LDF leaders over the blocking of roads for public meetings and protests, the CPI(M) on Friday said it would examine the issue legally and take steps accordingly, while its ally CPI said it will abide by the judicial order.

The High Court on Thursday initiated contempt proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and various other LDF and Congress leaders over the blocking of roads for public meetings and protests.

It had also directed them to appear before it in person on February 10 to explain the charges against them.

On Friday, Govindan said that courts often intervene in incidents of protests or public meetings held in rural and urban areas.

"This is also an intervention by the court. We will examine it legally and take steps accordingly," he told reporters here.

Viswam, on the other hand, said the CPI will abide by the order of the High Court and will appear before it.

He further said that people have the right to protest.

He also said that CPI was not arrogant when the public is inconvenienced due to its protests. "We regret the inconvenience caused," Viswam said.

The High Court's direction had come on a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions by holding meetings that blocked public roads and margins.

The plea was filed in connection with CPI(M)'s Palayam area conference held outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on December 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the court expanded the scope of the proceedings to include various other protests and public meetings by CPI and Congress in other parts of the state.

The bench had stated that neither the ruling front nor the opposition in the state could be permitted to hold public meetings that obstruct people's right of way on roads and footpaths.

On Thursday, the bench had clarified that the area conference at Vanchiyoor was not part of any protest but was akin to a normal event held in an auditorium.

It said such incidents were recurring and could no longer be seen as a trivial matter. PTI HMP HMP KH